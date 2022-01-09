Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.16. Equities analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.