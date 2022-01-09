Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

