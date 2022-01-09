Brokerages Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Smartsheet reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $4,335,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,112,930. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $100,410,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 191.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,006 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 465.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.79.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

