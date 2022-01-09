NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEX. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.41.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5,445.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 2,395,765 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 2,824,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.