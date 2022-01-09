Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,592 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 28.8% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 44,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

NYSE:SYF opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

