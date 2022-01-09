Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $285.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $210.13 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

