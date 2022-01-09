Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,973.70 ($120.92).

Several research firms recently weighed in on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.32) to GBX 6,527 ($87.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($120.33) to GBX 8,910 ($120.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 3,703.50 ($49.91) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,549.50 ($47.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,204 ($124.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,551.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,675.92. The company has a market capitalization of £7.87 billion and a PE ratio of -11.58.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

