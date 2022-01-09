TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). TrueCar reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

TRUE stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.25.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter worth $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TrueCar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 47.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter valued at $149,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

