Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 141.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley decreased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.