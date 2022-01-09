Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246,497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $23,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 853,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.70.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

