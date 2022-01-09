TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,460 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $48,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.79.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

