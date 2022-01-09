TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 85,534 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 771,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,534 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $43,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after acquiring an additional 571,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after acquiring an additional 374,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after acquiring an additional 510,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 215,396 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

