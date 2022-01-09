Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 228,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $207.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $223.78.

