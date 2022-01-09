Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,388 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 85,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $16,066,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 540,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 43,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 37,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $106.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

