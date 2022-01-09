$0.35 EPS Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mimecast.
Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.
In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,312 shares of company stock worth $9,765,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter worth $78,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.10 on Thursday. Mimecast has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46.
About Mimecast
Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.
