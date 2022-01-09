Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $14.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.68 on Thursday. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,150 shares of company stock valued at $295,710 in the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 696.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,366 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.