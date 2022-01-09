NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NGL stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $281.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

