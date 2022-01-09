Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NYSE:OEC opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.40%.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,596,000 after acquiring an additional 731,827 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,868,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,291,000 after acquiring an additional 342,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after buying an additional 68,267 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

