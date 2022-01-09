Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,163,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,743,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.