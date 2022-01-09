PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Shares of PHI opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. PLDT has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $37.71.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $964.66 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

