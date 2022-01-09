Short Interest in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Decreases By 36.4%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,600 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 477,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SGLB opened at $1.75 on Friday. Sigma Labs has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 440.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sigma Labs news, CEO Mark Ruport bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sigma Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sigma Labs by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sigma Labs by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Labs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

