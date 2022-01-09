Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Decreases By 37.2%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the November 30th total of 480,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $263.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.00. 89bio has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). On average, equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $115,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $318,220. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the third quarter worth $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

