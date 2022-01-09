Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. It operates principally in the USA and Australia. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., formerly known as Wize Pharma Inc., is based in SYDNEY. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ MIGI opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $362.25 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIGI. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,065,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 7.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

