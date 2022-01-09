Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $47.78 on Thursday. Morphic has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $328,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,698 shares of company stock worth $1,782,364 in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Morphic by 379.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Morphic by 43.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

