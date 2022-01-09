Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372,266 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

