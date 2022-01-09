Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,096,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

