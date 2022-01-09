Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Get Microvast alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MVST opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. Microvast has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microvast will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microvast (MVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.