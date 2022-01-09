NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NEXI opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NexImmune by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NexImmune by 935.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in NexImmune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NexImmune by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

