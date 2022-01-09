SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

