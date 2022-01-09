Advisory Services Network LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of NJR opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

