Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 20,182 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 66.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average of $94.33. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $101.27.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

