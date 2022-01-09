Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $122.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

