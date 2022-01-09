IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $256.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

