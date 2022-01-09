Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.