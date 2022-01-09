Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $120.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NET. Truist lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.73.

NYSE NET opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -152.85 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $5,739,300.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 783,625 shares of company stock valued at $128,989,496. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

