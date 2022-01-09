South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SJI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:SJI opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

