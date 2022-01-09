Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.73.

NET stock opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average of $140.79. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,625 shares of company stock valued at $128,989,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

