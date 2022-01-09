South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SJI. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 145.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 462.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

