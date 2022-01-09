Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.43.

WH stock opened at $88.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

