Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE RGR opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $92.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

