JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $26.50

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RF. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.45.

Shares of RF stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. Regions Financial has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 432,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,339 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,006,000 after acquiring an additional 805,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

