Morgan Stanley Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $526.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $508.00 to $526.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $471.60.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $446.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $464.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

