UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $575.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target lifted by Truist from $520.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $497.78.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $458.60 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.75 and a 200 day moving average of $433.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

