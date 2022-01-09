Western Union (NYSE:WU) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE:WU opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

