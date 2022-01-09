Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)’s share price was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 3,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 33,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISWN. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,312,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 92,059 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,136 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

