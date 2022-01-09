DA Davidson Raises Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $100.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.92.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $78.63 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $99,386,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,456 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

