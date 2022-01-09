Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 398,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $28,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cerner by 8.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $1,058,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at $4,233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 119.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after buying an additional 129,982 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

