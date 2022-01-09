Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 1,966 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 926,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,117,000 after buying an additional 48,969 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 168,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,871,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 40.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28.5% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 32.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 91,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,862,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $187.60 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.62.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

