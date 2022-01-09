Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $25,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCL opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Truist increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

