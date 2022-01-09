Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FC. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

FC stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.93 million, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

